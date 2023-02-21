Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: 'The Kashmir Files' & Alia Bhatt wins big- Check complete list of winners

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country's highest cinematic honour. The Directorate of Film Festivals announced the winners for the year 2023. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival will be held in Mumbai in 2023. At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The recipient is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema" and is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹1,000,000 ($13,000).

Some photos from the event: Here is the full list of all the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023:

Best Film- The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year- RRR

Best Actor- Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor- Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress- Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director- R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer- PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor- Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role- Manish Paul (Jug jugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series- Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor- Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year- Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series- Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series- Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry- Rekha



About Dadasaheb Phalke: