COVID-19: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have joined the fight against the pandemic.

Twinkle Khanna announced thaat she, along with husband Akshay Kumar, is donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Let's all do our bit," Twinkle tweeted.

Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well,we have a total of 220.Thank you for the leads.Let’s all do our bit🙏 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2021 ×

In another post, she wrote, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill, I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us."

Akshay had informed fans earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor got himself admitted in a city hospital as a precautionary measure. He returned home a week later.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is in the pipeline for release. The film will see him reunite with Katrina Kaif and will feature cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir's Foundation amid India's Covid crisis