Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir's Foundation amid India's Covid crisis

India is going through a tough time and facing probably the worst health crisis as the COVID-19 second wave hit the country. Amid all this, Akshay Kumar has lent his financial support to the people who are suffering from the pandemic.



The actor donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. Gambhir shared the news with the world on Saturday evening and thanked Akshay for his contribution.



By calling him a 'ray of hope' in the critical situation Gambhir tweeted: Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless 🙏🏻 #InThisTogether @ggf_india''.

Akshay replied to Gambhir and wrote he is glad that he could help in the crisis, ''these are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe ''.

Previously, the 'Ram Setu' actor donated Rs 25 crore to the PM’s relief fund for COVID-19, an additional Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation, and Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the making of PPE kits, masks, and rapid testing kits to help the battle against the deadly virus.



Recently, he also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital but now he has recovered and is quarantining at his home with his family.