Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut makes for a stunning ghost
Chandramukhi 2: The film is set to release in theatres on September 15.
Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2 has finally released its trailer. Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to his hit 2005 horror film Chandramukhi, which was released by Lyca Productions. Headlined by Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film is set to release in theatres on September 15.
The trailer opens to P Vasu’s world of a joint family moving into a mansion, where they are told to not touch or open the south block, which is known as the house of Chandramukhi. Kangana takes on the titular role of the enchanting dancer Chandramukhi, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.
Along with Kangana Ranaut, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, T. M. Karthik, and Subiksha Krishnan.
Watch Chandramukhi 2 trailer here:
The film has a music score by Oscar-winner M M Keeravaani, cinematography by R D Rajasekar, and editing by Anthony. Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film is set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.
For the unversed, the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi 1 featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.