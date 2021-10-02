Celebrity couple Samantha, Naga Chaitanya confirm divorce: We need to move on

Celebrity couple from the South Indian film industry--Samantha (Ruth Prabhu) and Naga Chaitanya--have confirmed after much speculations in the media that they are parting ways as husband and wife.



On Saturday, both of them announced the news through their respective social media handles, saying, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce rumours started when the 'Family Man 2' actress dropped her husband's surname ‘Akkineni’ from all her social media handles.

There were reports of her shifting to Mumbai, too. However, during an Instagram Live session, Samantha cleared the air. "I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily)."

Earlier this month, a reporter had asked Samantha during her visit to a temple about the status of her marriage, a video of her sharp response had gone viral.



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017.

