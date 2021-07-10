‘The Family Man 2’ star Samantha Akkineni looks fresh in her photo sans make-up and filters

Actress Samantha Akkineni is having a moment after her digital debut ‘The Family Man 2’—in which she starred as the antagonist Raji, a Sr Lankan Tamil terrorist—went on to garner rave reviews from fans and critics alike.



And now, the actress is winning hearts on the internet with her no make-up, no filters photograph pon Instagram that she captioned as, “Shot by MOMMY dearest.”

In the aforementioned picture, Samantha can be seen sporting her black pajamas with small, cute prints of multicolored heels on it. The picture has been liked over two million fans since she posted it on Friday.



In one of her other posts, the actress, who is married to fellow actor Chaitanya Akkineni, sharing the news with her followers of her husband joining the cast of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ where he will be seen sharing the screen with bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Reposting Chaitanya’s original post, she captioned it as, “Yay yay yay.”



In the photo, both Aamir Khan and Chaitanya can be seen donning the uniform of Indian soldiers. The picture also has producer Kiran rao and director Advait Chandan in it. From the looks of it, we can say that the film is being shot in the picturesque valley of Leh-Ladakh. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. Hanks had won an Academy award (best Actor) in 1995 for his performance in the film.

Naga Chaitanya is marking his Bollywood debut with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and has stepped in for Vijay Sethupathi.