'Brahmastra' leaked video: Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Ranbir-starrer as Vanar Astra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans with his big-budget films in the coming months. After making a guest appearance in 'Brahmastra', he will be seen running the show in 'Pathaan'. He will also share screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and has many films currently in the pipeline.

In his latest collaboration with Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions, SRK will feature as the Vanar Astra. In the viral pictures and videos posted on Twitter, the actor can be seen in a blood-soaked avatar elevating in the air as lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear in the background.

His character in the film is called Dr. Rahul Aggarwal. Not much has been revealed about his character yet. However, the newly-surfaced clip shows that the superstar will portray Vanar Astra in the film, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Check out the viral leaked video below.

Two songs from the film 'Brahmastra' have already been released online. Both the songs 'Deva Deva' and 'Kesariya' are getting love from the audience.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The mega-budget film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

