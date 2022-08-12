First look of Johnny Depp's controversial portrayal of King Louis XV in 'Jeanne du Barry' is out

Johnny Depp is back to doing what he does the best. The actor's look from the upcoming film 'Jeanne du Barry' directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn was unveiled on social media on Thursday. Depp plays the controversial character King Louis XV in the film.



This is Depp`s first cinematic role since his defamation trial against Amber Heard.



The filming of 'Jeanne du Barry' began in Paris and the Ile-de-France region recently. The film will use famous locations such as the Palace of Versailles as backdrops.



The title role is being played by Maiwenn, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. The narrative centres on Jeanne, a young woman from the working class who uses charm and intelligence to move up the social scale.



King Louis XV, who is unaware of her reputation as a courtesan, notices her and falls head over heels in love.

🎬FIRST official image of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV in the upcoming french movie: Jeanne Du Barry



WhyNotProduction and France Télévisions are producing while WildBunchInternational and Le Pacte will distribute.

In theatre in 2023 + exclusive release on Netflix France in 2024.

Jeanne relocates to Versailles, where her arrival scandalises the court, going against every propriety and manners.

Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair will also be featured in the cast.



Known as "the beloved" in real life, Louis XV ruled for 59 years, one of the longest reigns in French history. However, following accusations of corruption and extramarital affairs, Charles passed away as an unpopular prince.He has also portrayed war photographer W. Eugene Smith in the independent film "Minamata".



Depp lost his libel action against the British newspaper The Sun, which had called him a "wife beater," later in 2020, forcing Warner Bros. to replace him 'Fantastic Beasts.' series with actor Madds Mikkelson. Depp had played dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the previous two films which Mikkelson took up in the third instalment.



Johnny had sued Amber Heard over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse. The jury determined that Heard had slandered Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, in which she made references to having experienced domestic abuse. The jury did discover, nevertheless, that Depp defended Heard by disparaging her through his lawyer.

