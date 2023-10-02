Boney Kapoor talks about Sridevi's death, says she used to faint due to 'no salt' strict diet

India lost a acting gem, Sridevi, on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54. The legendary actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness in Dubai, UAE.

The sudden death of the legendary actress sent shockwaves across the world. Years after her death, Sridevi's husband and filmmaker, Boney Kapoor, finally broke his silence, as he went to reveal the strict diet plan that the actress used to follow.

Sridevi had blackouts due to her strict diet

During his recent interview with The New India, Boney talked about Sridevi's death and went on to reveal that Sridevi used to starve and had a very strict diet without salt.

He reveals, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

Sridevi fainted in a bathroom due to her diet

Recounting a story when Nagarjuna told him about an incident when Sridevi passed out in a bathroom and lost her tooth. He said, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

Further explaining, Boney said that he was aware of Sridevi's habit, and he even asked her doctor to advise her to take some salt. He added, “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it can’t be this serious until the incident happened.”

Boney Kapoor opens up about Sridevi's sudden death

During the same interview, Boney revealed that he was interrogated for 24–48 hours after Sridevi's death.

''It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play," the producer told the outlet.

He added, "I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE