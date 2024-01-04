Boney Kapoor cried after watching Khushi Kapoor's debut film The Archies

Late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's two beautiful daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, took all the limelight as they graced the couch of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan Season 8. Both the sisters shared the new side of their bond on the show as they candidly spoke about many things, from their love life, career, online trolling, and their mother Sridevi's death, among other things. While Janhvi has been in the industry for a while now, the young Khushi made her debut with Zoya Aakhtar's The Archies.

In the movie, Khushi played the role of Betty Cooper. While talking about her debut, the debutant said that after watching her first film, her father, Boney, became so emotional that he cried for three days.



“He (Boney) cried for three days!” Janhvi said.

Khushi added, “I would get random messages from him saying, ‘You are just so good beta.’ It was really cute and sweet!”



Revealing how she got her debut film, Khushi shared, “I had just come back from New York, and I had no intention of starting out at that point. so when I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking. It was the first office I went to, first audition I had ever given, so I was scared. She (Zoya) made it really easy for me though, she calmed me down. I was freaking out, but I think it went well.”



Janhvi and Khushi on the death of their mother, Sridevi



Renowned Indian actress Sridevi died in February 2018 due to an accidental drowning. Opening up about the shocking death of her mother, the Dhadak actress said, “When I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi’s room, and I think I barged into her room howling and crying. But what I do remember is, she looked at me and the minute she looked at me, she stopped crying. She just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. And I have never seen her cry about it since.”



Khushi adds, “I think I felt like I had to hold it together for everyone because I feel like I have always been the strong one.”

