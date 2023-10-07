Bollywood cult hit Khosla Ka Ghosla to be remade in Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 Bollywood hit film Khosla Ka Ghosla! is gearing up for a regional makeover. The announcement was made during the Busan International Film Festival's Asian Contents and Film Market event, as per Variety. Written by Jaideep Sahni, the original Hindi film told the story of Khosla (Anupam Kher), a retired middle-class man in Delhi, who embarks on a mission to reclaim his land from a deceitful property dealer, with the assistance of his sons and their friends. However, his dreams are shattered when a cunning and unscrupulous land grabber named Kishan Khurana (played by Boman Irani) fraudulently acquires the land.

The film featured an ensemble cast that also featured Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey, among others. It received critical acclaim and was praised for its performances, screenplay, and overall entertainment value. It also won several awards and remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

The regional adaptations of this beloved classic will include a Kannada version directed by Adarsh Eshwarappa; a Telugu adaptation helmed by Vinod Anantoju; and a Marathi remake directed by Kedar Shinde.

Savita Raj Hiremath, the producer of the original film, explained the decision, citing its relatability to a wide Indian audience due to prevalent property fraud issues. She expressed her hope that the remakes would address this concern while entertaining and engaging viewers.

She told Variety, “To most Indians building a home in a lifetime is like a dream come true. It is relatable to a pan-Indian audience as property fraud is paramount and witnessed in large measure. Thus the remakes of Khosla Ka Ghosla! will be apt as there is a need to address the issue, entertain and monetise the creative rendition."

