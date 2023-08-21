Big relief for Sunny Deol as bank withdraws house auction notice

A bank notice played a mood dampener for Bollywood actor and Indian MP Sunny Deol as he received an auction letter for his bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu. The auction notice was issued to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25, according to the bank statement. Luckily, the bank has withdrawn this auction and Sunny Deol doesn’t have a thing to worry about. Sunny Deol has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the Bank of Baroda since December 2022.

Bank issues statement withdrawing the notice

As the bank reversed its stand, the Bank of Baroda issued a statement: "Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons.” Meanwhile, over the weekend, the bank had said that the auction of the Juhu property known as Sunny Villa would commence at Rs 51.43 crore. The minimum bid amount was set at Rs 5.14 crore.

Sunny Villa and Sunny Sounds were in trouble

Additionally, the 599.44 square meter property, which houses Sunny Villa and Sunny Sounds, was also set to be auctioned off. Sunny Sounds is a company owned by the Deols, and it is the corporate guarantor for the loan. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol's actor-politician father, is the personal guarantor.

Meanwhile, Sunny returned to the big screen after a long haul with the superhit film Gadar 2, which has taken the national box office by storm. The film has been receiving a lot of love and praise from fans.

