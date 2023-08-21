Netizens can't get enough of Salman Khan's new bald look; pics inside

It was just another regular day for Salman Khan as he stepped out of his home in Mumbai. The actor, however, made fans go gaga at his new look as he stepped out in a near-bald look. Salman was seen visiting a restaurant and several pictures and videos of him surfaced online.

Salman Khan made a casual appearance as he wore a black shirt and matching pants. At the venue, he was greeted by a person with whom he shook hands and then stepped inside the restaurant.

As for his new hairdo, fans couldn’t stop raving about Salman’s charisma as he can pull off a bald look with such elan. One internet user wrote, "Only Salman can pull out the crowd with this look." Another wrote, "It’s his personality and swag that we love."

One girl commented, "My man is slaying in bald look," while another hinted that this could mean he is reprising one of his iconic roles, either "Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2?" Another also speculated commenting, "Look testing for Vishnuvardhan×Karan Johar's next.”

Salman Khan was previously seen sporting a bald look in his hit films, Tere Naam and Sultan. Both went on to be busy superhit films, earning good revenue at the box office and critical acclaim for the Bollywood actor.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

As for work, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in his kitty. The film will have Katrina Kaif alongside him. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali. Also, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have a cameo in the film.

