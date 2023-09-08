Bandage up your screen like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan by simply doing this on Google

It's Jawan week. Shah Rukh Khan's film has created an immense buzz, and a day after the film hit theatres, Google celebrated the big release of King Khan's mass action, and that too in a very Jawan way!

On the second day of its release, Google India shared the little tweaking that they had done to mark the release of Jawan, specifically for all the SRKians out there.

Bandage up your screen!

Khan's bandage avatar from the film has gone crazily viral, with some fans even stepping out to watch the film by covering their faces with bandages. However, the new Google change can enable you to cover your gadget's screen with bandages.

How can you do it?

Go to Google and search for Jawan or SRK. In step two, a red walkie-talkie will appear on the screen. Now, you just have to tap the walkie-talkie, and you will see your screen covered with bandages, along with SRK's voice saying, ''Ready''.

Bekarar karke humein,

Yun na jaaiye,

Aapko humari kasam,

Google par 'Jawan' search kar aaiye 🥹



🔎 Step 1: Search for ‘Jawan’ or ‘SRK’

🔈 Step 2: Click on the walkie talkie (sound on)

❤️‍🩹 Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise

👀 Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like… — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2023 ×

Google Indian wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, "Step 1: Search for Jawan or SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), Step 2: Click on the walkie-talkie (sound on), Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise, Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like…"

Reacting to Google's special gesture, one user wrote, ''This is cool.''

Another wrote, ''That is ultimate.''

Jawan box office

The actioner is garnering immense response from the audience worldwide. The film earned moolah on the first day of its release and has become the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

As per the box office number tracker Sacnilk, Jawan has minted Rs 75 crore (Rs 700 million approx) in India across all languages. Looking at the numbers collected in the Hindi language specifically, the film has earned Rs 65 crore (Rs 600 million approx), which is the most for any Hindi release in history.

More about Jawan

The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

Jawan review:



WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.

