Jawan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes biggest Hindi opener of all time, here's how much it earned

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has received a thunderous response from the audience. The most-awaited movie of the year arrived at theatres on Thursday, September 7, and on the very first day of its release, the Atlee directorial has managed to script history. Khan's actioner collected moolah on its opening day and has become the highest-grossing movie in the Hindi language, ever.

As per the box office number tracker Sacnilk, Jawan has minted Rs 75 crore (Rs 700 million approx) in India across all languages. Looking at the numbers collected in the Hindi language specifically, the film has earned Rs 65 crore (Rs 600 million approx), which is the most for any Hindi release in history.

In Tamil and Telugu, the film has earned Rs. 5 crore, respectively. However, the film has earned Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ''₹ 100 Crs+ WW Day 1 Opening Indian Movies.''

Marking the release on Thursday, the film will have a long four-day opening weekend and is expected to end up with a huge haul.

As expected, Jawan has dethroned Pathaan as the highest-grossing Hindi film. The film has crossed the first-day collection of

Khan's other film which grossed Rs 55 crore (Rs 500 million approx) on its opening day in January this year. Pathaan was Khan's comeback to the big screen after a four-year hiatus.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and renowned Tamil director Atlee. Apart from Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, playing Khan's on-screen love interest, a cop, Vijay Sethupathi, the main antagonist of the film, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, as well as Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

WION's Shomini Sen in her review called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.

"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises," writes Sen in her review.



