Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first poster out! Teaser to release on THIS date

Get ready for a cinematic spectacle as two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, have joined forces for the highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The first poster of the movie was unveiled on January 20 and it promises an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The poster features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in intense poses, armed with bulletproof shields and guns, while helicopters hover in the background. The caption teases fans with the promise of a teaser release on January 24, building up excitement for the action-packed venture.

Both stars shared the poster on their social media handles, expressing their enthusiasm for returning to the big screen with the film. The caption read, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." Check it out below!

Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - ACTION💥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out on 24th January 2024! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/g2uqWO9yIc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2024

Earlier in May 2023, the first stills from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan showcased Akshay and Tiger engaged in intense action sequences and setting the stage for a high-octane film experience. Prithviraj Sukuraman is set to play the antagonist, adding to the film's stellar cast.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has reportedly been shot in Scotland, London, India, and the UAE. The film features renowned technical and international action crews, promising viewers an extraordinary visual experience.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Film, the project is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.