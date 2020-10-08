Ayushmann Khurrana to look unrecognisable in Abhishek Kapoor's next

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing an "excruciating" transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next movie. He recently shared a glimpse of his prep session on Instagram.

Sharing a peek into the intense work-out session, Ayushmann looks in good shape: "It's going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong.”

Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor, who is also producing the movie, cheered for the actor's efforts in the gym.

In the film. Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete. He stars alongside Vaani Kapoor.

The film is yet-untitled. Shooting will begin soon in Chandigarh.