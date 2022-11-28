Ayushmann Khurrana greets fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai apartment, see pic

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be next seen in 'An Action Hero', took a car ride to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai apartment Mannat on Sunday and posed for a few pictures. Taking to social media, he shared the snaps and called himself a big SRK fan.

In the picture, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor can be seen looking at SRK’s bungalow while being surrounded by fans. Many people were capturing the moment on their smartphones and shouting in excitement.

In the caption, he wrote on Instagram, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. (Translation - I was crossing Mannat, so I asked for a wish) #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian. (sic)" Check it out below!

Before visiting SRK's Mannat, Ayushmann attended Adani Ahmedabad Marathon’s 6th Edition on Sunday morning. Nearly 1,700 runners from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force participated in the marathon along with the other 12,000 runners, to promote the original #Run4OurSoldiers programme.

Sharing a photo from the marathon, the actor wrote, "Main toh bas reel ka (I am just a reel hero) #AnActionHero hoon (I am an action hero). Real action heroes are the brave hearts of India’s Armed Forces. Forever indebted to them. It was an absolute honour to flag off the #Run4OurSOLDIERS Marathon in Ahmedabad today." Check it out below!

The 38-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming quirky thriller film ‘An Action Hero’. It will hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role and marks Ayushmann's first action-packed film of his career.

Check out 'An Action Hero' trailer here:

Ayushmann is also currently working on an upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film will also feature Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in June 2023.

