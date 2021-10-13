Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, court adjourns bail hearing till tomorrow

Aryan Khan will have to spend another night in jail as the Mumbai sessions court hearing his bail plea will continue Thursday. The court will resume the hearing on Thursday as ASG Anil Kumar Singh, NCB counsel, could not finish his argument by 5.30pm on Wednesday and sought to resume his argument on Thursday 12 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2.

Senior advocate Amit Desai argued for the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Wednesday citing he was not on the cruise which was raided by NCB. Opinion| Aryan Khan and the price of stardom

Earlier, the Mumbai Magistrate court had denied bail and granted Aryan and seven others judicial custody for 14 days on October 7.

Arguing for Aryan Khan, Amit Desai said, "Their maximum case against Aryan Khan is no possession, admission of consumption. If he did not have cash, he had no plans to purchase. If he had no substance, he wasn't going to sell or consume. There is no connection between Aryan Khan and any of the recoveries and yet we have the words 'in connection with' in the remand. They are doing a good job by arresting many, but that doesn't give them the right to hold on to those who are entitled to be set at liberty.”

The NCB, however, strongly opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea saying that notwithstanding the quantity of recovery, Aryan Khan can not be given bail as the primary investigation of the agency reveals that he is part of the nexus. Aryan Khan used to procure drugs through Arbaaz Merchant and Arbaaz's sources, the NCB said terming it as an "illegal drug chain".

Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt have spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid Aryan's arrest.