Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff get officially engaged in dreamy ceremony - see viral pics and videos

Armaan Malik recently got officially engaged to influencer Aashna Shroff and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The ring ceremony took place on the 22 Oct and both Armaan and Aashna shared exclusive glimpses of the ceremony on social media.

The singer posted a collection of photos from the occasion, providing a window into their love story. In one of the heartwarming snapshots, the couple shares an affectionate kiss. One picture also shows the moment they exchanged rings and the dreamy decorations that adorned their memorable evening.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are officially engaged. The singer shared some pictures or moments from their ring ceremony on social media. The engagement was held on October 22.#armaanmalik #aashnashroff #engagement #dy365 pic.twitter.com/ZEPSwMikMd — DY365 (@DY365) October 23, 2023

The couple's love story started with a dreamy proposal in August. Back then Armaan posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, "And our forever has only just begun."

In August, the singer also shared a music video dedicated to his romantic proposal. It was titled "Kasam Se - The Proposal".

The song's description read, "Kasam Se is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story. It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate, your forever person – there’s no looking back. Aashna is the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here's to our forever!"

Armaan, known for his melodious voice, has made a significant mark in the Bollywood music industry. Hits like "Main Hoon Hero Tera," "Hua Hai Aaj Pehli," "Bol Do Na Zara," "Besabriyaan," "Tum Jo Mile," "Uff Yeh Noor," "Tere Dil Mein," and "Kaun Tujhe" have endeared him to audiences worldwide.

Aashna, his now-fiancée, is a prominent influencer, fashion blogger, and model, making waves in the realm of social media. Together, they make a striking couple.

