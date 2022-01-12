Arjun Kapoor shuts down break-up rumours as he posts a selfie with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Trouble in paradise for Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan? Not at all!



The actor shared a selfie with his ladylove on Instagram to put to rest rumours of their break-up. Several media outlets had reported that Arjun and Malaika had separated earlier this month.



Reports claimed that Malaika had not stepped out of her home in six days as she was nursing a heartbreak.



On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a clack and white mirror selfie with Malaika Arora and captioned the post as "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all"

The post got several likes and comments from Arjun's peers in the industry. Malaika dropped a heart emoji on the post.



Reports claimed that Arjun, who is often seen visiting Malaika's home, had been visiting her home for quite some time.

The two officially confirmed their relationship in 2018. Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaz Khan with whom she shares a son.