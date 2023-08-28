Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora quash break up rumours as they step out for lunch date

All's well in the Kapoor-Arora paradise. After weeks of speculations that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had parted ways, the Bollywood couple decided to quash rumours on Sunday. Despite rains in Mumbai, Arjun and Malaika stepped out for lunch and dinner.



Malaika Arora was dressed in a stylish white shirt and white shorts and matching loafers. Arjun was in a black T-shirt and black pants with a matching beanie and white shoes.

The two also looked stunning as they stepped out for dinner on Sunday night, with Malaika dressed in a white blazer-pants and Arjun in black casual tee and pants.

What led to Arjan-Malaika's breakup rumours



It all started when fans noticed Malaika had stopped following Arjun's siters Anshu and Janhvi and other members of the Kapoor family. The rumours break up further gained momentum when Arjun was linked to actor and influencer Kusha Kapila, who recently got divorced from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. Ksuha denied the same on Instagram recently. But fans were not convinced as Malaika hadshared a few cryptic posts about ‘change’ and ‘support’ on her Instagram Stories.

Arjun had reacted to Malaika's post a day before



Arjun had dropped hints of a supposed patch-up on Saturday when he reacted to a cute video shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram. Malaika had shared a video of her dog Casper, to which Arjun had responded, “Handsome boy.” He wrote in another comment, "The real star of your life Casper." While Arjun follows Malaika on Instagram, she isn't following him or his family members.

