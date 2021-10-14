Anushka Sharma's viral pic with daughter is melting hearts especially Ranveer Singh's

Anushka Sharma’s daughter with husband Virat Kohli is making everyone weak in the knees with her cuteness as mom shared a new picture with her on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami. In a new picture that Anushka shared with her fans on Instagram, Anushka can be seen smiling with daughter whose face is away from the camera and facing mom directly. The couple are yet to introduce Vamika to the public and keep her hidden from paparazzi at all times.

Anushka Sharma captioned the sweet post that has now gone viral, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”

Soon after the post made it to public, celeb friends started pouring in their sweet comments starting with Ranveer Singh who wrote 'Oh-lay' with a bunch of heart-eyes and heart emojis. Priyanka Chopra commented with an evil eye and a heart emoji.

Other stars like Tahira Kashyap, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Sania Mirza also left emojis on the post.

Vamika was born in January. Upon her birth, Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had asked the media not to share or publish pictures or videos of her. They have also not revealed Vamika's face on social media. Revealing her name, Anushka wrote in a post, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika. has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”