Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting baby no.2 ? Here's what the new rumour say

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Inside sources have revealed that Sharma is already in her third trimester, and the couple will make the announcement in the later stage of her pregnancy, much like they did in Vamika's time. Indian news portal HT has exclusively learned about Virat and Anushka's baby news. A source says, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” There is no confirmation on the news yet. Anushka is currently staying out of the media glare and has not even papped in Mumbai recently. “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation,” adds the source.

The Zero actress hasn't attended any of Kohli's cricket matches either.



Even a source has told the publication that the couple was spotted outside the maternity clinic in Mumbai: “They requested the paparazzi not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”



One of India's most loved couples, Virat and Anushka, got married in a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. After three years, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021.



The two have been sharing updates and photos of their daughter with millions of fans and followers on their Instagram handles, but have refrained from revealing her face until now.



Talking to Grazia India, Anushka said, "Motherhood has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child. I’m so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she’s turning into a secure individual, and I’m happy about that.''



On the work front:



Anushka was last seen in the Netflix film Qala, in which she made a cameo appearance. Another project on which she's currently working is Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic on the renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.