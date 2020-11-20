Amitabh Bachchan is a fan of 'The Crown': Cannot stop watching

Netflix recently released the latest episode of ‘The Crown’ and we can say for sure that the whole world is a fan of the show. We came up to that conclusion after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the fandom himself.

In his latest blog post, Amitabh praised the Netflix show and wrote, “AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition, ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience.”

‘The Crown’ recently premiered its fourth season -- that is a lot about Princess Diana, then British PM Margaret Thatcher and the 80s in general.

The show is about British Royal Family while making some commentary on the nation’s politics over the years. It stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Greg Wise, John Lithgow, Tobias Menzies, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson in significant parts.

In our review of the fourth season of 'The Crown': While Olivia Colman’s character remains in focus in almost all episodes considering she’s running the show, two new women characters of Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana pull the balance from under the Queen, time and again. While the former does it by challenging the Queen with her vested powers, the latter manages by swaying Britain’s interest in her beauty and charm. Gillian Anderson plays the role of ‘Iron Lady’, the then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with Emma Corin as the doe-eyed Lady Diana. Read the full review here.

