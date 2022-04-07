Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls when asked why promoting Abhishek's 'Dasvi'

As Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Dasvi’ released today, dad Amitabh Bachchan cannot be less proud but some trolls attacked the veteran on social media for promoting it.

Amitabh Bachchan had been sharing the trailer, poster and what not from the film before it was released today on April 7 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

This did not go down well with his fans as they asked the actor why he was promoting Abhishek Bachchan’s film.

Amitabh didn’t like being questioned like this and replied, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?”.

T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ : बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार !!!

क्या कर लोगे ~ ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022 ×

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in ‘Jhund’ and will next be seen in ‘Runway 34’ with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani on April 29. He also has ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy on September 9.