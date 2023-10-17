Amit Sadh on psychotic character in Duranga S2: I carried some of his traits with me

After an edgy season 1, Duranga will be back with yet another season and this time makers promise for an even more compelling storyline that will keep you on your seats even though you can watch the OTT show from the comforts of your homes. The show featuring Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in leading characters tells the story of a troubled man who juggles between his past life and present and never lets the two ever meet as he hides a lot of secrets and starts getting crushed under all that baggage.

Speaking to Amit Sadh who plays Sammit Patel in the OTT show that is streaming on ZEE5, we get under the skin of his mysterious character that stays under coma for the entire first season but has plans of waking up and taking back his life from someone who is posing as Sammit. Excerpts:

WION: This character is complex and psychotic. Was it easy for you to switch off and get out of this character post the shoot?

Amit Sadh: It's never easy to switch off from a character like Sammit Patel. I carried some of his traits with me, but I always make sure to detach myself from the character once the shoot is over. It's essential to maintain that separation for my mental well-being.

WION: Since Duranga season 1 was a big hit, was there an added pressure in terms of living up to the audience’s expectations?

Amit Sadh: There was definitely added pressure to live up to the audience's expectations after the success of the first season. However, I believe we have worked hard to deliver an even better second season that will not disappoint. The pressure, in a way, motivates us to give our best.

WION: As someone who is closely associated with the show, how will Duranga 2 stand out and why should the viewers watch the show?

Amit Sadh: Duranga season 2 will stand out because of its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and the suspenseful narrative that keeps you guessing. It explores the darker aspects of human psychology, making it a must-watch for those who enjoy psychological thrillers.

Duranga season 2 will stream on ZEE5 from October 24, 2023. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will have 8-episodes. It is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, and Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles. The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles.

