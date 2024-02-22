Alia Bhatt wraps up shoot for Jigra, shares cute photos with co-actor Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt has wrapped the shoot for her next film -Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia along with The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Alia took to Instagram to post a few photos with Vedang and announced the film's release date. The series of photos has Alia and Vedang sharing a joke and laughing.



Fans will have to wait till September to catch Alia in the highly anticipated thriller.



Alia's latest Instagram post



In the pictures, Alia was seen in a white tee and kept her hair untied. Vedang looked handsome in a grey sweater. “Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho (musical note emoticon) #VedangRaina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (punch emoticon) @Vasan_Bala @swapneel25. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina commented, “The best ever (red heart emoticons).” Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, Raina's rumoured girlfriend, added white heart emoticons in the comments section.



Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala also commented with heart emoticons on Alia's post.