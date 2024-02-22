Alia Bhatt wraps up shoot for Jigra, shares cute photos with co-actor Vedang Raina
Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia along with The Archies actor Vedang Raina.
Alia Bhatt has wrapped the shoot for her next film -Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia along with The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Alia took to Instagram to post a few photos with Vedang and announced the film's release date. The series of photos has Alia and Vedang sharing a joke and laughing.
Fans will have to wait till September to catch Alia in the highly anticipated thriller.
Alia's latest Instagram post
In the pictures, Alia was seen in a white tee and kept her hair untied. Vedang looked handsome in a grey sweater. “Jigra oh… abki teri baari ho (musical note emoticon) #VedangRaina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA (punch emoticon) @Vasan_Bala @swapneel25. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you," she captioned the post.
Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina commented, “The best ever (red heart emoticons).” Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor, Raina's rumoured girlfriend, added white heart emoticons in the comments section.
Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala also commented with heart emoticons on Alia's post.
About Jigra
Jigra's announcement video teased that the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. “From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward,” Alia had written in the caption when she announced the film in September 2023.
The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine.
Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in July 2023. Apart from Jigra, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.