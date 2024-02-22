Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Everything to know about Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's next

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for another exciting project. On Thursday, Karan Johar's production house announced the new project titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The upcoming project is part of Dharma Production's Dulhania franchise, and the last two movies of the franchise had Varun and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Sharing the motion poster on the social media handle of Dharma Productions, they wrote, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped in entertainment is coming to the big screens.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will be released on April 18, 2025. For those who don't know, Khaitan made his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak.

In the movie, Varun will play the role of Sunny Sanskari, and Janhvi will play Tulsi Kumari.

This film will be the third collaboration between Shashank Khaitan and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania went on to direct its spiritual sequel, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. And it will be Shahshank's second collaboration with the director after her debut movie, Dhadak.

The film will be jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Varun and Janhvi first collaborated on Amazon Prime's Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie tells the complicated love story of a couple who draw lessons from World War II and rediscover their lives.