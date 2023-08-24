Alia Bhatt walks out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor still a part of it

We wonder what ensued between the makers and Alia Bhatt but the latter is no longer part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, Ramayana. According to several reports, the project has hit a roadblock yet again and it will no longer kick off in December this year. It was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and KGF star Yash have been roped in for pivotal roles in the film. It was later revealed that a crucial test shoot was scheduled in Mumbai by the end of July to ensure the authenticity of the set’s appearance.

Ramayana to kickstart in 2024

Pre-production activities were in full swing, and the film was set to kick off in December this year. However, new reports suggest that there is a slight change in the timeline of Ramayana. Since the film has to be in three parts, the makers want to be sure with the cast.

Alia Bhatt no longer a part of Ramayana

An insider quoted in a Pinkvilla report said, "It's understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace. Also, as far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues.”

Yash likely to play Raavan

Meanwhile, KGF star Yash has been a frontrunner for the role of Raavan. There have been rumours that the star is not positive about the role but the insider claims there is no truth to these rumours. “The look test has already happened with Yash, and the conversation has progressed positively. The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritises," the source said.

Ramayana will be helmed by directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar. It will be produced by Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra.

