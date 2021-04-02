Alia Bhatt tests positive for coronavirus, isolates herself at home

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Friday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Bhatt wrote.

The news comes weeks after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the virus. At that time, Bhatt had tested negative for COVID-19. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was shooting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with Bhatt , too had tested positive around the same time as Kapoor.

Kapoor last week tested negative for COVID-19 while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus.

Several Bollywood actors have been affected by the virus in the past few weeks including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Vikrant Massey and Bappi Lahiri.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.