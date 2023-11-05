Alia Bhatt says she's not 'hiding' her daughter's face: 'Could be whenever we are ready'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha will turn 1 on November 6. Over the past year, the couple has never shied away from talking about their baby girl as she grew up, but they have refrained from sharing the picture of their little angel. During her recent appearance on HT Summit, Alia was asked whether she and Ranbir were going to reveal their daughter's face anytime soon.

Replying to this, the actress said that she doesn't want to hide her face and is proud of her before she elaborated on why they have kept her daughter out of the media glare.



She said, “I don’t want it to seem like ‘oh I am hiding my daughter’s face.’ I am proud of her. We are proud of our baby. The intention with which it came out initially was that we are new parents, we don’t know how we feel about her face being splashed all over Instagram. She is barely a year old. We don’t find the need for her to be a moment of paparazzi. She is still too little.”

Alia said that she would reveal the face of Raha when she and Ranbir were both ready. And it could be anytime.

“It is not like we will never let anyone see her face. I think we need to get more comfortable with this parenting thing and come to a comfortable decision that ‘ok, now we are ready.’ Whenever that moment comes. It could be now, it could be in the near future, it could be whenever. Whenever we are ready, it will happen without giving too much pressure,'' added the actress.



Alia and Ranbir revealed the name of their little princess last year in November. Sharing a picture of their infant, Alia wrote in a post shared on her Instagram handle, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”



Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 at their Mumbai home. They two fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukherjee's film Brahmastra.



Alia will next be seen in Jigra. Apart from acting, she will be producing action drama.