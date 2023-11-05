Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise appearance at Arijit Singh's concert, grooves to Channa Mereya
Story highlights
The highlight of the night was when Ranbir grooved to ''Chana Mereya''. Watching the Tamasha actor perform live the hook step of the song, the jam-packed venue went berserk as they shouted, cheered, and hooted for Ranbir.
Ranbir Kapoor sent the entire audience into a berserk with his special appearance at Arijit Singh’s concert in Chandigarh. Ranbir, who is currently promoting his next film Animal, showed up at the concert and performed the signature step of the song ''Channa Mereya'' sung by Arijit from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Wearing a beige-color stylish co-ord set, Ranbir looked dapper as he stepped out on the stage with full energy and high spirit.
The ''Tum Hi Ho'' singer surprised the jam-packed venue as he welcomed Ranbir while singing the recently released song ''Satranga'' from Animal. In the video, Arijit can be seen bowing down as he generously greeted Kapoor on the stage.
#RanbirKapoor doing the iconic Channa Mereya step while #ArijitSingh sings it 😭😭😭😭 #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/hyeNsri8Vv— RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 4, 2023
Singh went on to perform several hit songs, like ''Kabira'' from Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani, ''Rasiya'' from Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, and others.
#RanbirKapoor is so down to earth. The way he is giving respect to everyone is just amazing ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bspHEaD8jT— अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 4, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh on the stage performing Rasiya#RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/Yx6BG4M3IH— ᗩᑎIᗰᗩᒪ Oᑎ ᗪ-01 🚬🪓🩸 (@startweet16) November 4, 2023
Several videos from the concert night have gone viral on the social media platform.
Nothing just the greatest singer and the greatest actor of Indian Cinema bowing down to eachother.#RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/t6lQsfvdWK— souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) November 4, 2023
One user wrote, ''#RanbirKapoor is so down to earth. The way he is giving respect to everyone is just amazing ❤️.''
trending now
Another user added, ''Nothing just the greatest singer and the greatest actor of Indian Cinema bowing down to each other.''
All about Animal
Ranbir will next be seen in Animal co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Kabir Singh director Sanjeev Vanga Reddy's second film features Ranbir playing the ruthless gangster.
The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."
The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, in five languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a hit.