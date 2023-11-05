Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise appearance at Arijit Singh's concert, grooves to Channa Mereya

Ranbir Kapoor sent the entire audience into a berserk with his special appearance at Arijit Singh’s concert in Chandigarh. Ranbir, who is currently promoting his next film Animal, showed up at the concert and performed the signature step of the song ''Channa Mereya'' sung by Arijit from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Wearing a beige-color stylish co-ord set, Ranbir looked dapper as he stepped out on the stage with full energy and high spirit. The ''Tum Hi Ho'' singer surprised the jam-packed venue as he welcomed Ranbir while singing the recently released song ''Satranga'' from Animal. In the video, Arijit can be seen bowing down as he generously greeted Kapoor on the stage.

Singh went on to perform several hit songs, like ''Kabira'' from Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani, ''Rasiya'' from Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, and others.

#RanbirKapoor is so down to earth. The way he is giving respect to everyone is just amazing ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bspHEaD8jT — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) November 4, 2023 ×

However, the highlight of the night was when Ranbir grooved to ''Chana Mereya''. Watching the Tamasha actor perform live the hook step of the song, the jam-packed venue went berserk as they shouted, cheered, and hooted for Ranbir.

Several videos from the concert night have gone viral on the social media platform.

Nothing just the greatest singer and the greatest actor of Indian Cinema bowing down to eachother.#RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/t6lQsfvdWK — souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) November 4, 2023 ×

One user wrote, ''#RanbirKapoor is so down to earth. The way he is giving respect to everyone is just amazing ❤️.''