Alia Bhatt reveals on 'Koffee With Karan' how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her: He managed to take pictures also

The first episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sharing the famous couch and divulging some personal information to host Karan Johar. Alia, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year, opened up about how the actor had proposed marriage to her. This is the first time that Alia spoke in detail about her relationship with Ranbir on TV.



When Johar asked her to talk about the proposal, Alia said that she would not want to divulge many details as it was a personal moment that she wanted to keep to herself but revealed that Ranbir proposed marriage at Masai Mara jungles in Kenya, during their visit there for a vacation. Alia said it was a special place for the two of them.

"Ranbir totally blew my mind away. Because I was totally not expecting it because we weren't even talking about it. We were talking about it for a long time. But there were pandemic delays and we were like we won't talk about it. We'll just go with the feeling. And that's exactly what he did," said Alia.

Alia revealed that Ranbir did not inform anyone and just carried the ring along during their trip to Kenya. Alia also said he surprised her by asking the guide to take pictures of the special moment secretly. "What I didn't expect was that he planted our guide to take pictures also. So after everything was over, I was still dealing with the shock and I was emotional and he showed me pictures. And I was like,' You managed to take pictures, because he knows how much pictures mean to me."

In the show, Alia also spoke about how it was to be married into the Kapoor family. “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Meanwhile Ranveer Singh revealed he had saved wife Deepika's number on his mobile as 'Baby' and revealed he had separate wardrobe which he wore whenever he was with his in-laws.

Ranveer and Alia featured together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and are paired opposite each other in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.



The new season of 'Koffee With Karan' will also features actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhavi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming episodes.