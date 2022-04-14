Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Kareena Kapoor dresses in pink, Riddhima wears gold

The guests have arrived! Bollywood's biggest wedding is underway as you read this. Ranbir Kapoor and ALia Bhatt are getting married at the actor's home 'Vastu' on April 14th.



The ceremony reportedly began late afternoon with only family and close friends in attendance. The Kapoor family was seen dressed in their best as they arrived at the wedding venue.



The groom's mother, Neetu Kapoor looked gorgeous in a multicolour ensemble while the groom's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni look stunning in an all gold attire.

Ranbir's cousin, Kareena Kapoor stepped out in a baby pink saree along with husband Saif Ali Khan who complemented his wife in a pink kurta and white trousers.

Kareena's elder sister Karisma chose an orange ensemble for the wedding. Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor and wife Babita came in a separate car. Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Nirmala Devi too was spotted arriving for the wedding.

Also spotted at the wedding venue was Shweta Bachchan along with daughter Navya Nanda and the Ambanis.

From the Bhatt clan, Alia's sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razadan arrived together in one care wearing pink attire while the bride's father Mahesh Bhatt arrived with daughter Pooja Bhatt who was seen dressed in white and gold. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji too were seen arriving before the ceremony.

The couple is expected to pose for an official photo post their wedding for the paparazzi who have stationed outside the wedding venue.