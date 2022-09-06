Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to host special 'Brahmastra' fan screening ahead of release

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukerji have made a special announcement for their fans via an Instagram post on Tuesday. Through a video message, they have shared that they will be keeping a special fan screening of their upcoming sci-fi action 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' on September 8, i.e. a day prior to the film's official release.

They decided to keep the fan screening on 8th September because that is Ranbir's lucky number.

In the now-viral video, the trio can be seen sitting inside a cinema hall where they watched their film 'Brahmastra' for the first time together. The film's crew was also present in the theatre.

Director Ayan Mukerji shared in the video that the special screening of the film is planned in Mumbai, where the star cast will be watching the film along with their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a video and wrote, "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo." Check it out below.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia was last seen in 'Darlings', alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Next year, she has a few projects lined up for release. The diva will soon be making her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in and as 'Shamshera'. The film didn't do well at the BO. He will feature next in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.