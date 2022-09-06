Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to marry in Mumbai end of September: Reports

It's finally happening. Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be tying the knot end of September. The couple, who have been engaged for a long time, had to delay their wedding a few times due to the pandemic.



Now, sources close to the couple have stated that the two will marry by end of September and host two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The wedding ceremonies will be intimate with only close friends and family in attendance.

The couple will have two functions in the last week of September and 3 functions in the beginning of October.

The celebrations will begin in Delhi and then move and conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October.

Actors who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times over owing to the ever-evolving situation of COVID-19. Besides, the duo were busy with commitments to projects they have been tied to.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the set of 'Fukrey' in 2012 and have been dating since then. The two made their relationship official at Venice Film Festival in 2014 during the premiere of 'Victoria and Abdul'.