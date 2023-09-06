Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor have fun on their New York vacation

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor are currently vacationing in New York. The couple shared pictures on social media as they met up with Karisma Kapoor and also posed for fan pictures.

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo album from her night out in NYC. In one photo, she posed with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Kapoor family look happy in pictures. In the photo, Karisma is seen wearing a blue shirt and a black blazer while Alia Bhatt wore a black top. Ranbir too kept it casual in a black beanie and black leather jacket.

In one picture, Ranbir can be seen planting a kiss on sister Karisma’s forehead.

The post also included a blurry selfie by Karisma and a neon sign beaming the words ‘night out’. Karisma captioned her post, “New York night out… family.”

A few fan pictures also surfaced on the internet as many posted photos of Alia and Ranbir while they enjoyed a meal together. One picture showed the couple posing with an Indian family in the same outfits that they wore for their hangout session with Karisma. Another video showed Ranbir and Alia walking past a family dining at an NYC restaurant.

Alia Bhatt recently featured in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. She will be reportedly next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.