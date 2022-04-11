Alia Bhatt had this to say about Ranbir Kapoor while promoting her film 'Student Of The Year'

It's not usual that you end up marrying your childhood crush. But for Alia Bhatt, it has been just that. Bhatt, now considered one of the best actresses of her generation in Bollywood, is all set to marry actor and her beau of 5 years Ranbir Kapoor this week.



While the couple has remained mum about the wedding so far, preps are on in full swing.



A video of Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, has been doing the rounds of social media. It dates back to 2012 when Alia was making her debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' and during promotions had admitted to having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor.



At the event, Alia revealed that she started loving Ranbir more after she watched his film 'Barfi'.



"I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after 'Barfi'. He is my biggest crush and he will always be my biggest crush."

Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working on 'Brahmastra' which is up for release in September 2022.



Alia has mentioned her crush on several occasions. In an interview, Alia had opened up about her first meeting with Ranbir.



While promoting her 2014 film, 'Highway', Alia had said, "When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 12 years old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it. Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting with Ranbir."

The couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 15 while celebrations will begin at the RK house from April 13 onwards.