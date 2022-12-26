Alia Bhatt drops adorable photos from her Christmas celebration, see pics inside

This Christmas was very special for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as this was their first Christmas as a married couple and also as parents. A lot of good things have happened this year in Ranbir and Alia's lives - the couple got married in April and welcomed their first child in November. Alia and Ranbir have named their daughter Raha.



Marking the eve of Christmas, the couple attended a small get-together at Alia's mom Soni Razdan's home in Mumbai. And a day later, Ranbir and Alia attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor's mansion, where they celebrated the festival with other family members.

After a day full of celebrations, Alia finally took to Instagram to drop some photos. The picture that was clicked on Alia's mother Soni Razdan's home showed the 'Shamshera' actor adorably kissing Alia as they posed near the Christmas tree.



The next photo was of Alia with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The last photo was from their Kapoor Christmas bash, where the couple are posing with Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Neetu Kapoor, and Karisma.



''It’s the best time of year .. with the best people in the world ♥️♥️♥️♥️merry merry always from my family to yours ✨☀️🎄🎅,'' Alia wrote.



Take a look:

Alia has also shared a group photo from the brunch party on her Instagram stories, showing all the family members and the guests.



Alia Bhatt shared the photo and wrote: "The jamest fam''.