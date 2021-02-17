Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Kriti Sanon; check out photo

Akshay Kumar turned photographer for co-star Kriti Sanon.

Akshay Kumar recently photographed Kriti Sanon, his ‘Bachchan Pandey’ co-star as she shared it on her Instagram. Kriti looks beautiful in the closeup shot as her eyes shine in the sun. She captioned it: "When Bachchan Pandey a.k.a @akshaykumar turns photographer.."

The picture was taken during the shoot of the film in Jaisalmer.

Kriti Sanon kickstarted shooting for ‘Bachchan Pandey’ in January. The film will also feature Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

The action drama will release by 2022.