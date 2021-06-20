Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma:, Bollywood extend Father's Day greetings

The entire world is celebrating Father's Day today. Marking the special occasion, Bollywood celebs celebrated the day and shared some precious and unseen photos that are winning the internet.

Here's how they wished their fathers and celebrated the day!



From Anushka Sharma, who took Instagram to wish her dad and her daughter's dad Virat Kohli, to Akshay Kumar, who celebrated the day with a special memory of his father Hari Om Bhatia.

Taking to Instagram, The 'Bell Bottom' actor shared a collage of three photos featuring his dad, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done! Happy #FathersDay to all." He captioned the photo.

Anushka shared a series of photos featuring his father and Virat. In the first photo, Anushka shared a throwback photo with her dad. In another post, she shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy days with Virat on the beach, in which she can also be seen holding her baby bump.

"The two most exemplary men . The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have #happyfathersday."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with her father Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan. In the caption, she referred to them as her "Superheroes".

Newly married Yami Gautam took her social media and shared a picture of herself with her father from her wedding. ''Happy Father's Day papa...Love you'' Yami captioned the post.

Karan Johar posted Father’s Day wishes for not only his children– Yash and Roohi– but also for Alia Bhatt, who considers him a father figure.

''Blessed to be a father…. My endeavour is to raise them as individuals and never Stereotype them by gender … teach them inclusivity and humanity in equal measure… we are in a world that needs Conscious parenting and I aspire to be that parent…. Children are extremely impressionable so what we say around them truly matters! #happyfathersday to every understanding, supporting but never controlling father…..'' He wrote.

Janhnvi Kapoor also wished her father with the throwbacks. ''The best man I know. And I’m the luckiest because I get to be your daughter 💕 Happy Father’s Day'' She captioned the post.