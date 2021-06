Rajma Chawal

The movie’s name comes from the idea that the dish Rajma Chawal has an exclusive intimation with family and home, something Kabir Mathur is completely embittered by. Kabir’s entire life has been overthrown as he shifts to Old Delhi which feels more like a prison to him. Kabir’s father, Ram, fears that his son would grow distant from him and slip away. So he comes up with the most absurd plan of catfishing his own son. He sends Kabir a request by a girl named Tara.

Kabir accepts her request and they start talking. Tara happens to be very curious about the relationship he shares with his father. Eventually Raj gets caught in a mess of his own lies when the real Tara happens to randomly bump into Kabir one day. The movie in a way inspires new age father and son relationships.



(Photograph:Twitter)