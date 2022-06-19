Akshay Kumar announces ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer release date with a new poster 

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to return with his third film this year. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram official handle and shared a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan', announcing the trailer and release date of the long-awaited film.

"Behen jaan hai... sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! Here's our attempt at a glimpse into their world! #RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022," Akshay captioned his Instagram post, which featured a new poster.

Check out Akshay's post:-

The actor also shared the update on Twitter.

बहनें जान हैं…sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! 💕



Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world!#RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/SARpmwmeQg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2022 ×

Kumar will again share the screen with his 'Toilet ek prem Katha co-actor Bhumi Pednekar. Other prominent members of the film include Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will be the second time that Akshay Kumar will be working with director Anand L. Rai after 'Atrangi Re'.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's look from upcoming film 'Shamshera' leaked, director Karan Malhotra reacts

The comedy drama is set to release on August 11, 2022. However,it was initially set for a worldwide cinema release on November 5, 2021, to coincide with Diwali, but the release got postponed due to the COVID epidemic.

'Raksha Bandhan' will be Kumar's third release of 2022 after Bachchhan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

One thing to note is that Akshay Kumar will be clashing with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at the box office.

Also Read: 'The Archies' cast wraps up shoot in Ooty, Khushi Kapoor shares pictures