Who will win? Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now to clash with Akshay's 'Raksha Bandhan' this August

This August there will be a big box office clash between Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan! Aamir's most awaited movie has been postponed multiple times and now is set to release in August, amid all this, Kumar who has been releasing back-to-back projects this year has announced the release date of his next family drama 'Raksha Bandhan'.



On Thursday, Kumar shared the news, and tweeted, ''Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️#RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022.#ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August.''



On the same day, Amir and Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film will also hit the theatres.

For the unversed, August 11 week is full of festivals and holidays - starting with the festival 'Raksha Bandha', Independence Day & Janmashtami.



Talking about the movies, Akshay's film revolves around the bond of brother and sister and Raksha Bandha is the perfect date for the movie.



Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed multiple times first due to covid, then to avoid a big clash with Yash blockbuster movie 'KGF 2'. So, it will be interesting to see if one of the stars will postpone the movie to avoid the big clash, will miss the big weekend or they both decide to stick to the same date and will leave everything to the audience.

Aamir's movie went on floors back in October 2019 and finished its production last year in September almost two years after starting it. The film reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya

will also be seen in the movie. Meanwhile, 'Raksha Bandhan' reunites director Aanand L Rai with Akshay after 'Atrangi Re' and co-star Bhumi Pednekar after 'Toilet - ek prem Katha'.



Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official adaptation of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 1993 movie 'Forrest Gump'.