Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announce 'Garud' based on Afghanistan rescue crisis

Filmmakers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announce their upcoming big-budget film titled 'Garud' inspired by the true events of Afghan rescue crisis, jointly produced by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. Releasing a teaser motion poster, the team has offered a glimpse into the patriotic film.

Inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalised depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force.

Having backed films like Parmanu (2018), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) as well as being associated with Baby (2015) and Airlift (2016), Ajay Kapoor returns to the same zone with his upcoming films Attack and Garud, collaborating with Subhash Kale after working together on Roy (2015) and All Is Well (2015).

Ajay Kapoor shares, "Subhash and I go long way and have been friends since years, when he approached me for Garud, I was really hooked to the script and instantly came on board. The film narrates inspirational, patriotic story with a strong emotional connect, we are looking forward to mount the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script. "

Subhash Kale shares, "Garud is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor. It is my passion project and I want to give it the best treatment possible, we are aiming to offer an international look to the film, taking inspiration from real life events."

'Garud' is slated to release in theaters on August 15, 2022.