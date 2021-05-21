Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' set damaged by cyclone Tauktae

Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’ hits a literal roadblock as sets got damaged by the cyclone that swept over the Indian subcontinent. Cyclone Tauktae hit the coastal regions of Maharashtra on May 17. It has led to the death of many people and has caused massive damage to property.

There has been no casualty on the sets of the film.

The filming had begun earlier this year for the film but was stopped mid-way after the coronavirus cases increased exponentially in India. A large portion of the film is yet to be shot.

Reportedly, there were around 40 people on the set of Maidaan when the cyclone hit. The guards and curators who were present at the location tried to save as much as they could. This is the second time that the sets of Maidaan have suffered damages. Earlier in May 2020, the set had to be dismantled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming rains.

‘Maidaan’ is based on the life of the football player, late Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Priyamani.

