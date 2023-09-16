Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again shoot begins, here's everything you need to know

It's time for Singham Again! Almost a decade after the second film of the cop universe, Singham Returns was released, director Rohit Shetty has kicked off the filming of the third film, titled Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham.



On September 16, Devgn kicked off the filming. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a few photos from the mahurat ceremony. The photos showed Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and other members of the team.



Sharing the photos on X, he wrote: "12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!"

12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!#RohitShetty #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/9WYbJ8omMc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2023 ×

Ranveer Singh, who made his debut in Shetty's cop universe with Simmba, also shared a few photos on his Instagram handle.



In the caption, Ranveer wrote that he's excited to reprise his one of the most loved characters from Rohit's cop universe.

He wrote,''शुभारंभ ! 🕉️🧿🙏🏽♥️ ✨💫All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA 👮🏻‍♂️ in #SinghamAgain ! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey ♥️🙏🏽 @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.''

Singham Again will also mark the entry of Deepika Padukone into Shetty's cop universe. Deepika has previously collaborated with Rohit for the song ''Current Laga Re'' of his film Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh and in Chennai Express.



Singham Again will be the third film in the superhit cop franchise that started in 2011 with the film Singham.



Rohit's directorial will be released next year on August 15, Independence Day. The movie will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.



Meanwhile, Rohit is also working on the cop series Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

