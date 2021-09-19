Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wraps Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; announces release in 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wrapped the shoot of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.



Announcing officially, Aishwarya shared a poster of the period drama and revealed that the first part of the movie is all set to release in 'Summer 2022'.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the poster reading 'filming complete' and simply captioned it with a string of emojis.



The new movie marks Aishwarya’s fourth collaboration with Ratnam, and it will be released in two parts. The actor-director duo has worked together in 'Iruvar', 'Guru' and 'Raavanan' in the past.

The movie also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in parallel roles.



'Ponniyin Selvan' is a Tamil period drama co-written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam. Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. The film's music has been composed by A.R. Rahman.



It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fiction novel by the same name.