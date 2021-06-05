After wedding, Yami Gautam shares breathtaking inside pictures from her wedding festivities

After surprising fans with her wedding pictures on Friday, Yami Gautam shared some breathtaking pictures from the ceremony.

Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4 in an intimate ceremony. After the wedding, the actor took her Instagram to share a series of candid pictures from the ceremony.



In the new picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen beaming with happiness. For the occasion, the 'Vicky Donor' actress opted an orange suit as she flaunted mehendi on her hands. She accessorised her traditional look with gold earrings and a nose pin and kept her makeup subtle. While Aditya looked handsome in blue.



Along with the photos, Yami wrote, '' ‘O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.’- Lalleshwari''.



Take a look:

The newlyweds took to social media to announce their wedding and shared a beautiful picture from the wedding ceremony.



“In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” they added.

Yami and Aditya

The actress looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, meanwhile, Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.



Yami and Aditya worked together in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. Aditya made his debut as a filmmaker with the film and even won a National Award that year. Yami played the female lead in the film which also starred Vicky Kaushal.